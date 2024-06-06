Betong to come alive Saturday with Gawai Dayak extravaganza

KUCHING (June 6): Betong will come alive this Saturday (June 8) with a Gawai Dayak extravaganza featuring three events.

Organising chairman Moris Nayub said the events are the Gawai Dayak Parade, Ngabang Gawai, and Gawai-Kaamatan Concert.

“The parade will take place at Betong Sports Complex and offers cash prizes of RM10,000 to the overall winning contingent, and RM5,000 each to the winning contingent from the four categories,” he said when contacted.

The four categories are: government agencies, statutory bodies and private corporations; community leaders, longhouses, non-governmental organisations and bazaars; Betong secondary schools; and Betong primary schools.

Moris said the winners of the Pekit Kumang Gawai Dayak Betong 2024, along with Miss Universe Malaysia 2020/2021 Francisca Luhong James and Miss Universe Tourism Malaysia 2022 Shirlyn Sarina Hendry, will also join in the parade, Ngabang Gawai and Gawai-Kaamatan Concert.

Gawai Dayak Betong Kumang 2023 Lorna Lamban Walter will also take part in the parade, he added.

The Ngabang Gawai will be held at Rumah Anyie, Matop Paku starting at 4.30pm, followed by the concert at the same venue from 10pm to midnight.

Meanwhile, Francisca in a statement said the three events will showcase the significance of preserving Sarawak’s culture and heritage for the younger generation.

“The events will also show the youth embracing their identity and not be afraid to share their background, as it builds their character and humility and their sense of identity and belonging,” she said.