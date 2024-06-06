Body believed to be of missing Kpg Kakeng man found 3km away in jungle

KUCHING (June 6): The body of a man, believed to be 76-year-old Denis Nyawod from Kampung Kakeng in Serian who was reported missing on May 18, has been found approximately 3km from the village today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said they received a call at 2.25pm requiring assistance to recover a body of a man inside the jungle near Sungai Kakeng, before sending a team from the Serian station.

Rescuers then brought the body back to the village before handing it over to the police for further action.

On May 18, a search and rescue operation was launched by Bomba together with other emergency services to locate Denis Nyawod, who is said to be diagnosed with dementia.

However, efforts to locate the man failed and the search was terminated on the eighth day of the operation on May 25.

The police have been contacted to verify the body’s identity.