Chong Siat Choo wins professional camera category of photography competition

KUCHING (June 6): Chong Siat Choo emerged as the champion in the Professional Camera Category of the 2nd Harmonious Sarawak Photography Competition held in conjunction with the Seng-Ong Deity Birthday and Procession 2024.

Wei Yue Boon and Wong See Wah were the first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

The consolation prizes of this category went to Ho Kok Boon, Yu Yong Keat, Chong Siat Choo, Tai Mei Lin, How Yong Way Chee, Peter Lo Kong San, Hu Felix Toh Kai, John Lai Teck Kee and James Wong Kiong.

For the Digital Mobile Phone Category, Yekea Liew was placed the first followed by Lim May Meei and John Lai Teck Kee in the second and third place respectively.

The consolation prize winners were Phui Foh Kong, Ngoh Chee Keong, Lim Hui Ing, Lim May Meei, John Lister Chan Sze Chieh, John Lai Teck Kee and Wee Eng Hua.

The champion of the Harmonious Sarawak Short Video Creation went to Tan Tze Yung, Jeeridyne-Eve Chan Sue En and Teo Chi Wei.

Hwong Lik Han came in as the first runner-up followed by Alan Lee Pik Jin (second runner-up), John Lister Chan Sze Chieh (excellence award) and Chong Jen Na (consolation prize).

According to the Kuching Hockien Association, 1,050 excellent works were received from the two categories.

“A total of 47 people sent their works to participate in the professional camera category; the digital mobile phone category received 39 participants. It took the judges two days to complete all the review work,” said the association in a press release.

The association said the number of entries received this year was greater than that of the past year.

“The judging panel selected the winning photos based on the theme of the competition and the precious aspects of harmonious coexistence among Sarawakians, to show the celebration, harmony and joy of the people of the state in their own imaginative way.

“The Kuching Hockien Association Hong San Si Temple took advantage of hosting this photography competition and short video creation competition to capture and record many beautiful and harmonious moments,” added the association.