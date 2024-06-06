Double Six tragedy should be taught in school – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan gave his nod of approval for the Double Six tragedy to be included in history textbooks.

Jeffrey was responding to a proposal made by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sunduvan Sabah for the incident to be made a compulsory part of the history curriculum, particularly in the history of Sabah.

“Well, Double Six is a very important historical event with many implications to the state, and I see nothing wrong with including it in our history books.

“We need to know and understand the journey of our state,” he told reporters during the 48th commemorative anniversary of the tragedy at the Double Six memorial site in Sembulan here on Thursday.

Sunduvan Sabah chairman Aloysius Danim Siap had said that the organisation hopes that the incident will be taught in every school so that the younger generation does not forget how the Double Six event drastically changed the political landscape of Sabah.

“Let this dark history be a reminder and a guide to all of us,” Aloysius said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a similar vein, Jeffrey also agreed on the proposal by former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee to have Sabah Air’s remaining aircraft placed at the memorial site.

“Hopefully if it is available. It can become a tourism prospect and raise money,” he said.

The memorial site was erected in 1977, a year after a plane crash on June 6, 1976 which killed 11 people, including then Sabah Chief Minister Tun Fuad Stephens.