Fire destroys three speedboats at Sibu wharf

SIBU (June 6) Three speedboats berthed at Sarikei Wharf in Jalan Khoo Peng Loong here were totally destroyed after they caught fire early this morning.

According to Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie, firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 1.32am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander conducted a size up and instructed personnel to start the firefighting operation.

“They used foam type fire extinguishers as there was diesel in the boats,” he said.

He said the owners were not at the scene at the time of the incident.

The operation ended at 2.10am.

Bomba said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.