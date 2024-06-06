Fire razes first floor of shoplot in Miri

MIRI (June 6): The first floor of a shoplot at the Jalan Saberkas Utama commercial centre here was badly damaged in a fire today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said an emergency call was received at 1.51pm and personnel from the Miri Central fire station were immediately rushed to the scene.

“The fire involved the first floor, which was about 80 per cent razed. No injuries or casualties were reported,” it said in a statement.

Firefighters ended operation at 3.46pm after ensuring the situation was safe.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be determined.