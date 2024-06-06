Fudan University officials visit MRCDC Permyjaya

MIRI (June 6): Professor Dong Jingcheng, director of the Institute of Integrative Medicine at Fudan University and the Department of Integrative Medicine at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, China, recently visited Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre (MRCDC) Permyjaya here.

On hand to receive the medical university dean and his delegation was state’s Transport Minister Dato’ Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is also MRCDC chairman and MRC Miri advisor.

Lee who briefed the delegation on MRCDC’s function and management, also shared the success story of the setting up of MRC Miri’s second dialysis centre in Permyjaya, after establishing its first at its district headquarters at Jalan Bulan Sabit here.

The dialysis centre was among the medical facilities visited by Prof Dong during his official visit to Miri at the end of May this year.

He also visited the new Miri Hospital building and was led by Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.