Historical Long Tebangan’s Uma Hudson Southwell Christian Missionary Centre rebuilt

MIRI (June 6): The Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) community of Long Tebangan upper Akah River has successfully rebuilt its historical Uma Hudson Southwell Christian Missionary Centre at Long Tebangan in Baram.

Telang Usan assemblymen Dato Dennis Ngau in a statement said this was made possible with support and help from members of the Kayan community from villages in the surrounding areas.

He said the first phase of the project costing RM80,000 was funded by his Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund, some allocation from the Unit for Other Religion (Unifor), as well as contributions from generous individuals.

The centre was built on a work-party (gotong-royong) basis by the villagers starting in 2019, he added.

“The original building, made of wood and local materials, was built more than 77 years ago by Australian missionary Hudson Southwell, to spread the Gospel among rural folks in various regions including in Apoh, Tutoh, Patah, Belaga and various Kenyah longhouses of Ulu Baram.

“For his missionary works among the rural folks of Baram, Hudson was fondly known among the community as ‘Tuan Sapu’,” he said.

Dennis, who officiated at the centre yesterday, said he was moved by the sheer determination shown by the Kayan community of Baram to have the centre rebuilt.

Speaking during the officiating ceremony, he said the initiative to rebuild the centre held immeasurable effects to the life of the Kayan and rural folks of Baram today.

“This is a history that compares to none, especially for the Kayan community, as it marks the day the Kayan of Sarawak accepted Christ as their Saviour.

“We should not forget the date June 5, 1947, for that was the moment our lives have changed for the better.

“Hudson Southwell who led the missionary works among the Kayan people, in his book ‘The Uncharted Waters’, wrote – it was a miracle when the Kayan of Long Tebangan decided wholehearted to discard the old way of life and freely accepted Christ as their Saviour,” he said.

He also reminded the Christians of the BEM church of Baram to never forget what took place at Long Tebangan more than 77 years ago.

Meanwhile, Dennis said the villagers should use the centre to further strengthen their faith in Christ, as well as educate the current generation to understand how faith and beliefs can shape better lives for them.

He suggested that faith visits to the centre be organised for youths to give them the opportunity to see and understand the hard life their ancestors went through before they embraced Christianity.

He said he will also communicate with relevant agencies and individuals to look for historical materials related to the centre and other missionary works to be put on display at the centre’s gallery.

Apart from that, he suggested that the centre be used for church retreats and activities.

“This centre could also attract visitors, especially those who love history and nature, as the rivers and jungle surrounding it are of great attraction,” he added.

On another note, Dennis announced an allocation of RM200,000 under his Rural Transformation Project (RTP) 2025 for the construction of new cement and wooden path to the centre, as well as building of a games field for visitors.

He also announced another RM20,000 allocation from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) 2024 funding for the maintenance of the centre.

Also present during the ceremony were BEM deputy president Dr Harry Padin, BEM secretary-general Standly Sigar, Political Secretary to the Premier Dominic Nyurang Ajang, village chiefs, and some 300 villagers from Long Tebangan and areas nearby.

Long Tebangan Ulu Sungai Akah is about seven hours drive from Miri City, and towards the interior can only be reached via unpaved logging roads on four-wheel-drive vehicles.