Impart sense of tolerance, acceptance from young, says Tiang

SIBU (June 6): It is vital for schools to impart a sense of tolerance and acceptance to the young generation to promote harmony and acceptance of one another’s culture, traditions and beliefs, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said Malaysia having so much diversity allows the people to “experience different celebrations and traditions all at one place.

“That is why I believe schools must always make sure that all the activities that they do will promote peace and harmony among those with different backgrounds, traditions and beliefs.

“Hatred will lead to disharmony in the society,” he said.

Tiang’s text speech was read by Sibu Rural District Council Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman Kevin Lau during SJK(C) Kiang Hin’s combined Dragon Boat Festival and Gawai Dayak celebrations here today.

The event was organised by the school board of management, and village development and security committees (JKKK) of Jalan Merdeka, Jalan Berjaya, Jalan Oya, Muhibbah, Jalan Medang and Pearl Garden.

Tiang said the Dragon Boat Festival is to honour ‘Qu Yuan’, a Chinese patriotic poet and a beloved state servant who gave his life for his country.

“For the Gawai Dayak celebration, it is celebrated at the end of the harvesting season to thank God and nature for the productive harvest.

“All these celebrations will lead to a better understanding of different cultures and traditions,” he said.

The Pelawan assemblyman said the Sarawak government is now focusing on world class education initiatives, to which he called upon all schools to play their roles in ensuring that no child is left behind.

“A world class education is not only about academic excellence, but one that is able to build strong characters,” he stressed.

SJK(C) Kiang Hin board of management chairman Kapitan Soo Teck Kee, who also spoke at the event, thanked the teachers for their dedication and commitment.

Also present were Sibu deputy district education officer Siti Mariam Abdul Rahman and headmaster Ling Ing Kiong.