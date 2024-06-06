In Sibu, police issue summons to father of 11-year-old boy seen driving in viral video

SIBU (June 6): The police have issued a summons against the father of an 11-year-old boy who was seen in a viral video driving a car at Jalan Kampung Nyabor here.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the summons issued under Section 26 (1) B of Road Transport Act 1987 was for allowing a driver to drive without a valid licence.

“On June 5 at around 3pm, we detected a video uploaded to Facebook by a member of the public showing a car being driven by an underage boy at Jalan Kampung Nyabor.

“On the same day at about 6.50pm, we managed to find the driver together with his parents. They were taken to Sibu Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division for investigation and further action,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said investigation found that the boy is autistic and has a medical record at Psychiatry Specialist Clinic of Sibu Hospital.

He cautioned the public against speculating on the viral video, emphasising that the police are handling the matter professionally.