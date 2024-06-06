JKR: Section of Sg Kemena to be closed for 48 hours from June 10

BINTULU (June 6): A section of Sungai Kemena will be closed for 48 hours from June 10 to 11.

The Public Works Department (JKR) issued a notice on its Facebook page stating that the closure is necessary to facilitate the installation of the ‘mid-span form traveller’ on the east side of the Bintulu-Jepak bridge.

During this period, the river will be closed starting at 6am to allow the barge anchored in Sungai Kemena to lower the traveller segments for the construction of the cable-stayed bridge.

Both river users and motorists are advised to exercise extra vigilant, especially when approaching the site.

For any enquiries, members of the public can contact Nurnajwani at the JKR Bintulu Division Office at 086-332077/086-332544 or 086-332923 during office hours.