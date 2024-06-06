Jln Taman Futee fire victims receive aid from Welfare Dept, MRC Miri

MIRI (June 6): Six families whose houses in Jalan Taman Futee were razed on May 30 received relief assistance and food rations from the Welfare Department and Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri branch last Friday.

The assistance was presented to the families by Councillor Jeffery Phang, who represented Transport Minister and Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“Upon hearing of the incident, Lee immediately requested Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong and the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin Service Team to visit the site and assess the situation.

“After getting information from the site, he requested the Welfare Department and MRC Miri to arrange for welfare relief assistance to all the affected families,” said SUPP Senadin Service Centre in a statement.

The fire razed six houses and left 29 people homeless.

Also joining Phang and Jee to distribute the aid and rations to the families were Councillor Yap Siew Jin and SUPP Senadin Service Team members.

During the visit, Phang also took the opportunity to look further into the situation by talking to the victims to understand their needs.

Meanwhile, Jee in the statement said he hoped to raise awareness among the public on the importance of having their home insured, saying this would help reduce homeowners’ financial burden in cases such as this.

The statement also conveyed Lee’s gratitude to all relevant government agencies and non-governmental organisations for promptly responding to the plight of the fire victims as well as rendering assistance to families during this difficult time.