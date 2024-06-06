Man pleads guilty to trespassing onto private land in Kuching, fined RM2,500

KUCHING (June 6): A 24-year-old man was fined RM2,500 in default three months in prison after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to trespassing onto a private land.

Mohammad Aliff Jamali made the plea to a charge under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment that may extend to six months or a fine, upon conviction.

He committed the offence in Muara Tebas Land District here at about 10pm on May 5, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, a security guard spotted the accused entering the land and apprehended him.

Mohammad Aliff was then handed over to police, who determined that he did not have permission from the land owner to enter the property.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, while the accused did not have legal representation.