MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected in several places nationwide

KUCHING (June 6): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several places in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan and Peninsular Malaysia until noon today, said Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

According to an alert issued at 9am, MetMalaysia said Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Dalat and Mukah), Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu) and Miri (Subis and Miri) in Sarawak as well as interior (Kuala Penyu) in Sabah are to experience the bad weather.

MetMalaysia added that similar weather conditions are also expected in Pahang (Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin), Selangor (Klang), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu and Jempol) and Johor (Segamat and Mersing).