Ministry eyes turning S’wak into next major coffee-producing region

KUCHING (June 6): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development will place greater emphasis on coffee planting and production to ensure that Sarawak becomes the next major coffee-producing region, minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said.

He said at present, Sarawak has approximately 743 hectares of coffee plantations involving a total of 470 families.

“In 2021, Sarawak’s total coffee imports stood at 10,278 tonnes, valued at RM142 million,” he said in a statement.

Dr Rundi had recently led a Sarawak delegation to visit Yunnan Taixian Biotechnology (YTB) in Yunnan Province, China.

He said YTB, the largest coffee buyer and producer of coffee beans in China, has expressed interest in establishing a processing plant in the region.

“YTB continues to search for quality beans from other producing countries, particularly Vietnam and Brazil, to fulfil its local demand. However, climate change has caused a 20 per cent decline in production in Vietnam recently.

“Given the strategic geographical advantages of Sarawak, the company is keen to establish a processing plant in the region and make Sarawak a key producing area,” he said.

Dr Rundi, who is also Sarawak Land Development Board (SLDB) chairman, said as coffee consumption in China continues to increase, YTB requires more than 10,000 tonnes of coffee beans annually.

“To meet the ever-increasing demand for coffee both locally and in China, a total planting area of at least 13,000 hectares is needed in Sarawak,” he said.

He pointed out that as part of SLDB’s strategic direction, it will engage with YTB to set up a coffee nursery, establish a processing plant, and pursue other downstream coffee activities.

“This will ensure a proper and effective supply chain for the coffee industry will be established.

“At the same time, SLDB will work strategically with the Department of Agriculture and the Area Farmers’ Organisations throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Among those accompanying Dr Rundi are his deputy minister Datuk Martin Ben, ministry advisor Tan Sri William Mawan, SLDB general manager Prof Dr Harry Entebang.