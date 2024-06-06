M’sian students in Japan should return home with strong spirit to become leaders, bring change, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

TOKYO (June 5): Malaysian youth pursuing education in Japan have been urged to return home with a strong spirit of becoming leaders who can bring change to the country.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said that the knowledge acquired by students in the advanced and economically powerful nation should be fully utilised for the development of Malaysia and its people.

“All data indicates that this is the Asian century where the economy is shifting towards Asia, and we must take advantage of this because you are the chosen ones to learn from an economic superpower like Japan.

“Instill a strong spirit, believe in yourself, prepare yourself well, and return home to become leaders in various fields, not necessarily in politics, and not to become ‘servants’ to certain companies,” he said while speaking at a dinner with Malaysian students in Japan held at The New Otani Hotel tonight.

Johari highlighted that in the pursuit of becoming leaders, the youth need to have dreams, courage, and use their knowledge to ensure those dreams are achieved.

Earlier, Johari and the Malaysian Parliament delegation were feted at a luncheon organised by the Japan-Malaysia Parliamentarians’ Friendship League at Capitol Hotel Tokyu, Chiyoda City.

Following the luncheon, Johari received a briefing from a research team at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Ogata Sadako Research Institute for Peace and Development in Chiyoda City.

In the afternoon, Johari was briefed by business leaders from the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on the cooperation established between Malaysian and Japanese companies.

The briefing was also attended by the director of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in Japan, Zuaziezie Zulkefli, and the director of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in Japan, Izran Abdullah.

Johari, along with the Malaysian Parliament delegation, is on a five-day official visit to Japan until Friday (June 7) at the invitation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga. – Bernama