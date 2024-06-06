Petronas committed to realising Sarawak’s green energy aspirations, says senior VP

KUCHING (June 6): Petronas and its new subsidiary Lestari H2GaaS are eager to unlock more advancements towards Sarawak’s green energy aspirations, through further collaboration with the state and SEDC Energy.

Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management senior vice president Datuk Bacho Pilong said the national oil company is looking forward to continuing pushing frontiers and charting historic growth together, leveraging on cutting-edge technologies and a strong spirit of innovation that is propelled by its commitment in delivering sustainable energy solutions.

“Petronas is proud to be an active advocate who supports Sarawak in pursuing its visionary ambition of a hydrogen economy, particularly in becoming a key hub for green hydrogen production as well as renewable energy in Southeast Asia.

“Through the establishment of Lestari H2GaaS, we are honoured to be the technology partner supporting this pursuit with our proprietary Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyser as well as other services,” he said at the official launch of the Sarawak Electrolyser Assembly and Distribution Facility (SEA-DF) at Demak Laut Industrial Park here today.

He said SEA-DF, a one-of-a-kind facility in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, marked a significant step towards realising a sustainable, lower-carbon future together.

“It is not only an assembly and distribution centre of high-quality, innovative hydrogen electrolysers and related systems; it represents a pivotal stride in ensuring timely delivery and operational efficiency of hydrogen projects across Sarawak.

“It is also poised to create the right ecosystem while localising the supply chain, to drive innovation and efficiency in the delivery of hydrogen solutions,” he said.

Bacho pointed out that the PEM electrolyser, a homegrown technology, is at the heart of these projects, demonstrating the technology prowess of Petronas.

“Uniquely Malaysian and easy for the world, this innovation is designed to be robust and resilient to take on cost competitiveness and diverse market applications.

“From technology and technical expertise covering membrane electrode assembly, plate machining and electroplating, to value-added services including inventories, warehousing as well as project delivery for small and large-scale projects, the facility has all these under one roof,” he said.

He also said that Petronas’ synergy with SEDC Energy encompassed shared access to technological resources and on-the-ground expertise, to support the operation and maintenance of hydrogen assets as well.

“At the same time, we are also fostering collaboration between local and international partners to promote knowledge transfer and skills developments.

“In other words, the hydrogen assembly and distribution facility is set to be the cradle of future talents.”

Bacho said Lestari H2GaaS is entering into more collaboration with SEDC Energy and other partners to grow their aspired hydrogen ecosystem together.

“We hope these concerted efforts will further support the Sarawak government in driving job creation, future-proofing human capital, and accelerating economic growth, to benefit not only the population of this beautiful land but also the broader region,” he said.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the SEA-DF, which will be jointly operated by SEDC Energy and Lestari H2GaaS.

Also present were Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, and Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.