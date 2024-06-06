PKR S’wak: Stop practice of certain individuals dictating selection process of headmen

KUCHING (June 6): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is calling for greater transparency in the appointment of headmen in accordance with the customs of respective communities.

Its chairman Roland Engan said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state ruling coalition should put a stop to the practice of certain individuals dictating the selection process of headmen.

“(The GPS government can do so) by revamping the current decision-making process and returning the power of selection of headmen to the community members themselves in accordance to their respective recognised and enforced customs,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that the current ‘Panel Perlantikan Ketua Kaum and Ketua Masyarakat’ appointment panel in each division, which is presided by the Resident, should not include politicians or elected people representatives.

“Their political interests and preferences are seen to have dictated the decision of the Resident and the panel in appointing their preferred headmen.”

He also called for the Community Chiefs and Headmen Ordinance 2004 to be abolished since it was a blatant disrespect of the communities’ customs and deprivation of the communities’ rights to choose and appoint their own headmen.

Roland said the enforcement of the Ordinance has been revoked for the time being.

However, he said if the Ordinance is enforced again, it will give prerogative power to the Sarawak government and not the community members to appoint their headmen.

Roland’s statement came following call made by Progressive Democractic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for all district and municipal councillors and politicians to refrain from meddling in the appointments of ‘tuai rumah’ and village chiefs or face investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).