Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home launching derailed

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): An abrupt disruption stemming from the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has derailed the Sabah State Government’s plan to officially launch the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home (Sabah-MM2H) programme by June 1, said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She said the State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS) had engaged with the relevant departments and agencies, such as the Immigration Department, police and Home Affairs Office on coordinating all the workflow to make sure applications for participation in the Sabah-MM2H programme can be processed as smoothly as possible.

“We were all ready to roll out the Sabah-MM2H programme on June 1, and many were actually looking forward to submitting their applications. In fact, we had already finalised the criteria for the programme three months ago.

“We were surprised when Motac suspended the operations of all licensed agents in processing new applications, with immediate effect.

“This unfavourable move has adversely affected our progress and intended launching of the programme as planned,” Liew, unhappy about this unexpected turn of events, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to her, Motac issued a circular dated May 27, 2024 to all licensed agents handling the MM2H applications, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, to stop their operations.

Clarifying further, Liew said: “In view of this, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment wrote to Motac on May 28 to explain all our preparations for inaugurating the Sabah-MM2H programme by June 1.

“At the same time, we requested a review of Motac’s decision to suspend the operations of licensed agents, especially the Sabah agents, some of whom still hold valid licences approved and issued by Motac.

“Failing which, my Ministry will appoint and authorise state representatives to process the applications of potential applicants for the Sabah-MM2H programme.”

On May 31, Motac replied by way of a circular to KePKAS stating that no one is allowed to process new applications for the Sabah-MM2H programme until further notice by Motac, the minister added.