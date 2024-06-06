Sarawak-Australia Business Chamber delegation pays Gawai visits to Dayak leaders

KUCHING (June 6): A delegation from Sarawak-Australia Business Chamber (SABC) paid open house visits during the Gawai Dayak festival to several dignitaries.

The group was led by chamber president Rodger Chan Siong Boh and included deputy president Datu Lester Matthew, vice presidents Dominic Su, Dr Intan Rahmah Tazuddin and Henry Chuo, treasurer Joseph Chuo, and council member Rosanne Chai.

Among the Gawai open houses visited were those of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, and Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The delegation also called on Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn and State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik and others to extend Gawai well wishes.

Chan and SABC officials also visited the Gawai open house hosted by Lester, who is also Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director.