Sarawak facility to produce electrolysers to meet the growing demands for hydrogen, says SEDC chairman

KUCHING (June 6): SEDC Energy will be working together with its partners to produce electrolysers to meet the growing demands for hydrogen through the Sarawak Electrolyser Assembly and Distribution Facility (SEA-DF), said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman said the facility with a capacity of 50 megawatts per year will meet the local demand in Sarawak.

“But we have also gotten orders not only from Sarawak but also outside the country.

“We will be shipping three (units of) electrolysers before the end of this year to another country and further orders will also be coming in,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the official launch of the SEA-DF at Demak Laut Industrial Park here today.

Abdul Aziz said SEA-DF will further enhance Sarawak’s capacity to produce and distribute hydrogen, a key component in the global shift towards clean new energy sources.

“As all of you may know, hydrogen is poised to play a critical role in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and Sarawak is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this movement.

“This facility not only contributes to our state’s energy security but also creates numerous high-quality jobs, stimulates local economies, and attracts further investment in clean technologies.

“Through initiatives like these, we are ensuring that Sarawak remains competitive and forward-thinking in the evolving global energy landscape,” he said.

He said SEA-DF is a groundbreaking initiative that underscored SEDC’s commitment to advancing Sarawak’s clean new energy economy.

“I am incredibly encouraged by the potential of these technological advancements. They not only signify progress in our hydrogen initiatives but also promise to spur economic growth and development in related industries.

“Our vision for Sarawak is to become the hub of clean energy innovation and SEA-DF is a testament to our commitment to this vision, which I believe all Sarawakians can be proud of, as we are among those who are ahead of our peers in such transformative efforts in this region.

“I firmly believe that the SEA-DF will play a crucial role in shaping the future of energy in our region,” he said.

The SEA-DF, which was launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and to be jointly operated by SEDC Energy and Lestari H2GaaS, is a new subsidiary of Petronas.

Also present were Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management senior vice president Datuk Bacho Pilong and Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.