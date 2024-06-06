Sarawak govt to consider naming places after state’s late heroes, says Premier

KUCHING (June 6): The Sarawak government will consider naming places or buildings after the state’s heroes as a recognition of their contribution and sacrifices in defending the state and country, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“We have taken this into consideration where the names of our heroes can be used to name a place,” he told reporters paying his last respects to Sarawak’s last surviving recipient of the nation’s highest gallantry award Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP), the late Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam, at the Kuching Civic Centre today.

Etin passed away at Miri Hospital on Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

Two other Sarawakian heroes are the recipient of the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa and the Panglima Gagah Berani medals, the late Temenggong Datuk Kanang Langkau who died in 2013; and the country’s sole George Cross gallantry medal, the late Datuk Awang Raweng who died in 2020.

Abang Johari said Etin made significant contributions to the state’s safety, particularly during the communist insurgency in the 60s.

“We hope that his (Etin) bravery and contributions can become an inspiration to the younger generation to always safeguard our state and country.

“On behalf of the Sarawak Government, we would like to convey our condolences to the deceased’s family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Etin’s eldest daughter, Linda Nacha, 57, expressed her appreciation to those who recognised her father’s contribution and those who came to pay their last respects.

“My father is the kindest person, humble, and very supportive of us,” she said, adding that after her mother’s death seven years ago, Etin became her and her siblings’ pillar of strength.

She added that in 1972, her father who was a Police Field Force, was part of an escort to transport explosives for rock breaking activities when they were ambushed by communist terrorists at Ulu Oya Road, Mukah.

“My father together with his colleague (Cpl Si Ngalinuh Bala) managed to fend off the ambush,” she said.

She said for his extraordinary valor, Etin was awarded the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) medal by the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 6, 1972.

“My father was not seeking popularity from the incident; he was simply doing his job,” said Linda.