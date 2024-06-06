Sarawak launches country’s first electrolyser assembly, distribution facility in Kuching

KUCHING (June 6): Sarawak has launched Malaysia’s first electrolyser assembly and distribution facility today.

Set as a mass electrolyser production hub, the Sarawak Electrolyser Assembly and Distribution Facility (SEA-DF) is said to be one of the first in Southeast Asia to incorporate an automated assembly line.

An electrolyser is an apparatus which separates hydrogen and oxygen molecules from water using electricity. Via the electrolysis process, the electrolyser system creates hydrogen gas.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during the facility’s launch at Demak Laut Industrial Park here said the electrolyser assembly facility would bring Sarawak closer to achieving its aspiration as a hydrogen hub in the region as such effort would make the green hydrogen into a cost-effective energy source option for consumers.

He said the electrolysis technology used at the facility would help to reduce the cost of producing hydrogen which is currently quite expensive.

“The conversion of H2O into hydrogen and oxygen, this is a game changer in the process of producing hydrogen because we produce the electrolysers ourselves.

“Meaning this facility will reduce the cost of converting water into hydrogen. I first saw this facility when I visited Bangi in 2022, at the Petronas research centre.

“Following my visit, I requested that Petronas share this technology with us. Now, through collaboration with Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy, we are able to establish this assembly plant. This plant not only meets domestic demands but also supplies for users outside Sarawak,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the electrolysers produced at the facility would be delivered to Petroleum Sarawak Bhd’s (Petros) three-in-one multi-refuelling stations for hydrogen fuelled vehicles.

He cited the portable hydrogen generators, as one of the electrolysis technologies that could become one of the alternatives for Sarawak Energy to supply power into the rural area.

“Shifting energy production to hydrogen is our objective. instead of relying on hydrocarbons. Moreover, with hydrogen, I witnessed technology that uses hydrogen to generate electricity, which could be transformative for our rural areas.

“Portable hydrogen generators could replace diesel, providing cleaner energy and reducing pollution.

“This new technology offers an alternative to our rural electricity programme which relies on solar power. If hydrogen technology proves cost-effective and sustainable, it could replace solar solutions in rural areas.

“Technological advancements continue to improve hydrogen production, and we are closely monitoring these developments,” he said.

When asked about the capacity of electrolyser productions, Abang Johari said the initial capacity running at the facility will be able to produce 25 tonnes of hydrogen per day.

However, the facility, he said, should not use more than 40 kilowatts per hour of energy.

“Our goal is to reduce this to 30 or even 20 kWh, resulting in considerable savings,” he added.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of SEDC, the operation of SEA-DF is undertaken by SEDC Energy and Petronas’ new subsidiary Lestari H2GaaS.