Sawit Kinabalu Group to pioneer Green Technology Park

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): Sawit Kinabalu Group (Sawit Kinabalu) will be the pioneer of the Green Technology Park (GTP) in Sabah, at the same time supporting the state government’s efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals.

In order to realise that goal, Sawit Kinabalu through its subsidiary, Sawit Palm Oil Industrial Cluster Sdn Bhd (SPOIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nextgreen Global Berhad (NGGB) for the establishment of GTP.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who is also the chairman of Sawit Kinabalu, witnessed the signing of the MoU at Sawit Kinabalu’s new headquarters in Block B, Menara Kinabalu on Thursday.

Sawit Kinabalu was represented by its Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Victor Ationg while NGGB was represented by its Group Managing Director, Datuk Lim Thiam Huat, as well as Datin Stella Ambrose (Sawit Kinabalu) and Datuk Mohd Yusof Din (NGGB) as witnesses for both entities.

Through the MoU, both parties will explore and implement the main activities of GTP such as establishing a collection and processing center, pulp mill, raw water treatment plant and steam boiler on 400 acres of land belonging to SPOIC in Sandakan.

GTP’s green business concept emphasises renewable energy, recovery, and waste elimination which is the basis for a green economy that can reduce environmental risks and further drive Sawit Kinabalu towards sustainable development.

Earlier, Hajiji launched Sawit Kinabalu’s new headquarters and chaired the company’s board of directors meeting.

He then witnessed the business tithe payment of Sawit Kinabalu for the year 2023 amounting to RM800,000 from Victor to the Supreme Council member of the Islamic Religious Council of Sabah (MUIS), Datuk Mohd Dandan @ Ame Alidin.

According to Victor, the Sawit Kinabalu Group is committed to continuing to fulfill its obligation to pay business tithe to help economic growth and community empowerment, in accordance with the profits recorded by the company, following the performance of CPO oil prices which are expected to increase in the future.