Scoot’s Singapore-Sibu flight symbolises enhanced connectivity, says S’wak Transport minister

SIBU (June 6): The arrival of Scoot flight TR410 from Singapore to Sibu yesterday symbolises more than just the physical connection between Singapore and Sibu, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In expressing this, the Transport Minister said it also signifies the strengthening of ties between Sarawak and Singapore cultures, economies and people.

“This is a momentous occasion not just for the passengers and crew on this flight, but for all of us in Sarawak as we open a new chapter in our connectivity with the world.

“This new service is a bridge that facilitates not only travel but also understanding and cooperation between our communities.

“As Transport Minister, I am particularly delighted by the launch of this route. Improving accessibility to and from Sarawak has always been a key focus of our ministry and this initiative aligns perfectly with our goals,” he said during the welcoming ceremony for the Scoot Embraer’s inaugural flight from Singapore to Sibu.

Lee added that enhanced air connectivity plays a crucial role in driving economic growth, supporting local businesses and promoting Sarawak as a prime destination for tourism and investment on the global stage.

He said the new route opens up myriad opportunities for Sarawakians and Singaporeans alike, while for local entrepreneurs and businesses, it provides a gateway to expand and explore new markets.

“For tourists, it offers a direct path to discover the rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty of Sarawak.”

According to Lee, Sarawak witnessed a remarkable surge in visitor arrivals of 3.929 million last year, recording a 93.82 per cent growth rate from 2022.

“From that, 60,760 visitors were from Singapore as compared to 32,228 visitors in 2022.

“We are pleased to note, the 2023 Singapore visitor arrivals have surpassed Sarawak’s best number of arrivals of 46,812 in 2019. As a result, Singapore was ranked number four among the top 10 countries in terms of visitor arrivals to Sarawak.

“This partnership with Scoot is set to further drive exponential growth of visitors from Singapore to experience Sarawak’s best offerings,” he said.

Lee added as the gateway to Borneo, Sarawak is more than just a destination.

It is a place rich with wonders of nature where diverse cultures intertwine, a hub for heart-pounding adventures, a haven of gastronomic galore and year-round celebration in an array of festivals, he noted.

“Singapore serves as a crucial hub connecting Sarawak to the world due to its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, and its well-established air routes provide efficient links to major global markets, enhancing Sarawak’s economic and cultural connectivity.

“We hope that with this new route, more Singaporeans and people around the globe will embark on a journey of discovery in Sarawak.”

Meanwhile, Scoot Marketing and New Revenue director Agatha Yap said the flight frequency for the Singapore-Sibu sector is three times weekly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with a seating capacity of 112 passengers for each flight.

Also present were federal Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Sarawak Transport Ministry permanent secretary Datu Wong Hee Sieng, Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, Senator Robert Lau, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan.