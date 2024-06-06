Siburan Gawai Dayak Carnival kicks off with skills improvement workshop by Centexs

KUCHING (June 6): The Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024 kicked off in Siburan today with a line-up of various exciting activities until June 8.

Among those that took place today was a skills improvement workshop conducted by the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) at Dewan Manggeng in Kampung Masaan.

Various workshops were held including pastry making, ‘buriek’ stitching, oyster mushroom cultivation, soap making and maintenance of electrical equipment and air conditioners.

Jati Manggat, one of the ‘buriek’ stitching workshop participants, expressed her excitement to be able to participate.

The 58-year-old from Kampung Emperoh Jambu in Siburan, said this was her first experience attending a ‘buriek’ stitching workshop after being informed about it from her village’s women association group.

“At first it was quite difficult for me to do this ‘buriek’ stitch because this is the first time I am learning it.

“But this workshop has been very informative for me and the other participants, especially the women, to learn the skills of ‘buriek’ stitching.

“With this skill, it can help us women in particular to generate an income for ourselves,” she said.

Meanwhile, pastry making participant Diana Magdalene Gendang said the workshop was very interactive and entertaining for everyone involved.

This was the first time the 42-year-old had participated in a pastry making workshop which she said was very useful.

“We learned how to make bread and cake and as we all know, bread and cake are two food items that everyone loves.

“With the skills learned today, I will try to make bread and cakes for personal consumption first, and if successful I will try to take orders,” said Diana, who originally hails from Sri Aman but currently lives in Samarahan.

In addition to skill improvement workshops, there is also an education exhibition at Dewan Rais, Kampung Sungai Du’uh from 9am to 4pm during the carnival.

Sales of food, drinks, handicrafts, traditional clothes and various other products are also open to visitors throughout the three-day carnival.