SP recipient Etin’s remains depart for Kuching

MIRI (June 6): The remains of Cpl (Rtd) Etin Anak Bijam, Sarawak’s last surviving recipient of the nation’s highest gallantry award Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP), has departed the Miri Airport for Kuching.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force Hercules 120 aircraft carrying his body took off at around 9am.

His casket was carried by 11 police pallbearers from the house at 8.30am to a waiting funeral parlour van, and the convoy made a brief stop at the 18th Battalion General Operation Force Camp where Etin served prior to his retirement before arriving at the airport.

According to a statement by Sarawak Public Communications Unit, the public can pay their last respects to Etin at the Civic Centre in Kuching from 12 noon to midnight today.

The funeral service will be be held tomorrow at the St Thomas’ Cathedral in Kuching before burial at the Heroes Grave.

Etin, 83, passed away at Miri Hospital on Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

Among those who paid their last respects to the late Etin this morning were Miri deputy police chief Supt Sabri Zainol, Etin’s former officer Supt (Rtd) Leo Ha and Sarawak Rurum Kelabit Association president Dato Dr Paul Raja.

Meanwhile, the late Etin’s eldest daughter Linda Nacha expressed gratitude to the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Wan Dr Junaidi Tuanku Wan Jaffar, Sarawak Government, Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Malaysian Air Force and all those who have extended their helping hands and support during this difficult time.

The family is sending 31 members from Miri for the funeral in Kuching.