Stage all set for Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024 in Siburan

KUCHING (June 6): All preparations are in order for the staging of the Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024, now taking place in Siburan until this Saturday.

Occupying four areas across the Kampung Masaan-Kampung Sungau Du’uh intersection, the three-day event will culminate in the grand finale of the ethnic Bidayuh pageants ‘Dayung Sangon’ (Fair Maiden) and ‘Dari Pogan’ (Brave Man).

The event already kicked off today (June 6) with an education fair featuring 17 educational institutions such as Sarawak Skills and Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, the expo is under the purview of the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak (MEITD), which acts as the secretariat for the carnival.

“We want this carnival to go beyond festivities, and we want it to be more meaningful.

“Hence, the holding of the education fair, which targets a participation of 500 people, mainly students from schools in Siburan, Serian and Samarahan districts.

“I believe that it will also be a great place for those who have received their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam results, in finding out the opportunities available for them after secondary school,” said Dr Jerip, the Mambong assemblyman and also the chairman of the carnival’s organising committee, during a brief session held after inspecting the carnival site last night.

Among those with him were Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, MEITD deputy permanent secretary Anielia Siam, and acting Siburan District officer Ranum Bari.

The two-day education fair is taking place at the Dewan Rais of Kampung Sungai Du’uh, running from 9am to 4pm daily.

In addition, there are also upskilling workshops conducted by Sarawak Skills and Centexs today at Dewan Manggeng of Kampung Masaan, involving 100 participants from the local communities.

“This one-day programme covers subjects of repair and maintenance of general electrical products and air-conditioners, farming, pastry-making, ‘jahitan burik’ (traditional embroidery), and soap-making.

“The objectives include to enhance the participants’ skills in specific areas, so as to make them more marketable, leading them to more opportunities,” said Dr Jerip.

Another exciting programme during the Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024 is the ‘Sukan Rakyat’ (Folks Games), to take place at the football field of Kampung Sungai Du’uh this Saturday, commencing at 8am.

Open to all, the games will host competitions for ‘sumpit’ (blowpipe), ‘melastik’ (slingshot), and ‘kaki hantu’ (stilt-walking).

“The aim to revive these traditional sports and reconnect today’s younger generation with them so as to ensure the continuation of this heritage,” said Dr Jerip.

A food fair is also being run daily, exhibiting traditional and modern culinary offerings, as well as a section selling handicrafts and traditional costumes. The site is an open compound that is a stone-throw’s away from Dewan Manggeng.

Nonetheless, the grand highlight will be the ‘Dayung Sangon’ and ‘Dari Pogan’ ethnic pageants, where eight women and eight men are all vying for the respective titles.

Staged on Dewan Manggeng, the event’s curtain-raiser is set at 7pm this Saturday.

“Minister of Education, Innovation and talent Development Sarawak Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is also the chairman of the working committee for the state-level Gawai Dayak 2024 Celebration, will officiate at the event,” said Dr Jerip.

It is informed that apart from the main titles, the pageants will also have five subsidiary titles for each women and man’s categories: ‘Most Photogenic’, ‘Most Popular’, ‘Most Talented’, ‘Adat (Customs) Award’, and ‘Global Award’.