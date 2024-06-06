Sumitomo, ENEOS to showcase hydrogen tech at APGH in Kuching

KUCHING (June 6): Sumitomo Corporation Group and ENEOS Corporation, both Diamond Sponsors and key exhibitors for the upcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024, will be showcasing their technologies and expertise related to the development of hydrogen value chain at the event.

Sumitomo Corporation Malaysia Sdn Bhd Kuching branch general manager Kazuyuki Miyata said the corporation is currently working with SEDC Energy and ENEOS on the H2ornbill project in Bintulu to produce green hydrogen by 2030.

“For the H2ornbill project, we intend to have competitive loans from Japan Bank for International Corporation (JBIC) and co-financing by international mega banks including from Japan and Malaysia,” Miyata told The Borneo Post.

He explained that the green hydrogen produced will be exported to Japan as well used locally in Sarawak.

He pointed out that Sarawak possesses significant advantages within the green hydrogen value chain due to its abundant hydropower resources that are being leveraged to produce green hydrogen.

Miyata also highlighted the key challenges faced in Sarawak in transitioning towards a green hydrogen economy such as the need for proactive investment in infrastructure, further development of local hydrogen application, regulation setting, and talent development related to the hydrogen industry.

Sumitomo Corporation can serve as a reliable and capable technical partner by utilising its international expertise and establishing public-private partnerships in shifting Sarawak towards a carbon-neutral society, he added.

“We are actively involved in the development and deployment of carbon-free energy, such as large-scale production of hydrogen with various carriers, the expansion of electricity and new energy services development, as well as the development of carbon management business.”

Explaining further, Miyata said to achieve a carbon-neutral society and green economy, developers require massive investment and significant risk taking due to the uncertain business environment.

“Therefore, green financing is one of the key avenues to materialise this kind of sustainability energy projects supporting and de-risking developers by governmental and private institutes,” he said.

He pointed out Sumitomo Corporation has issued green bonds based on its sustainable finance framework to promote awareness of its initiatives of ‘enhancement of sustainability management’ among stakeholders.

Aside from the H2ornbill project located in Bintulu Petchem Industrial Park, other investments embarked by Sumitomo Corporation in Sarawak include working in cooperation with Press Metal and Sakura Ferroalloys.

“Materialising H2ornbill project, we would like to contribute to enhance further development of new green economy and projects in Sarawak, utilising our diversified business portfolio and experiences across various industries,” he said.

Miyata said cooperation between Sumitomo Corporation and the Sarawak government can be expanded to upstream activities such as power generation, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and forestry business, as well as downstream activities to utilise hydrogen and other abundant resources in Sarawak.

ENEOS hydrogen business department deputy general manager Yoshinari Hiki shared the positive sentiment about Sarawak’s venture into green economy and the green hydrogen value chain.

“Abundant hydropower is unique power source compared to other regions renewable energy source like solar and wind power. Stable hydropower’s electricity output will help to run expensive electrolysers at higher utilisation,” he said.

Hiki concurred competitive infrastructure must be put in place in Sarawak to attract investment into green hydrogen projects, and the availability of land, renewable energy, transmission lines, and port facilities need to be addressed to attract interests from investors.

“Also, the government’s strong support, which include subsidy and tax reduction, will attract project developers’ interest into Sarawak,” he said.

Hiki aims for projects undertaken by ENEOS in Sarawak to become a benchmark and the earliest green hydrogen international supply chain project in the world, in addition to accelerating Sarawak’s journey towards a hydrogen society by delivering clean hydrogen into the state and creating employment opportunities.

“Through participating in the conference, we hope this will help attract visitors and also assist the Sarawak government in accelerating investment in renewable energy and infrastructure development, making it a competitive hydrogen hub against other regions such as the Middle East, Australia, and the United States,” he said.

Sumitomo Corporation Group is one of the largest integrated trading and investment companies in Japan, which was established in 1919.

ENEOS Corporation is the largest refining and petroleum product sales company in Japan.

The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 will be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on June 10-12.

More information on the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 is available at www.hydrogenapac.com.