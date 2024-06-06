SUPP Bawang Assan team makes Gawai visits to community leaders

SIBU (June 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch’s community development team made Gawai visits to longhouses in Bawang Assan area on June 1-2.

The team, led by Councillor Kevin Lau, visited Tuai Rumah Joseph Abet, Penghulu Dennis, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Councillor Johnny Ganning, Tuai Rumah Mary and Tuai Rumah Unjah Besh.

Lau said his team appreciated the warm reception and hospitality accorded by the community leaders and their charges during their visit.

“Gawai Dayak is an important time to connect with the community. We took the moment to treasure and learn the values of our cultural differences; more importantly strengthen mutual respect for each other,” he said.

Lau said coming together to celebrate each other’s festivals reflects Sarawak’s unity in diversity, which is a source of pride for all Sarawakians.