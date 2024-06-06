TYT, Premier among dignitaries at SP recipient Etin’s wake in Kuching

KUCHING (June 6): A wake is currently being held at the Kuching Civic Centre for the family members, dignitaries and the public to pay their last respects to Sarawak’s last surviving recipient of the nation’s highest gallantry award Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) the late Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam.

Among the dignitaries present at the wake were the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, who were accompanied by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Wan Junaidi and his wife, who arrived at the venue at 2.35pm, left around 15 minutes later.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who arrived to pay his last respects at 2.50pm, also expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family members before leaving at around 3pm.

He was accompanied by State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki, Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Sarawak Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

Etin, aged 83, passed away at Miri Hospital on Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

His remains were flown from Miri in a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft to Kuching this morning and is currently lying-in-state at the Kuching Civic Centre for the dignitaries, family members and the public to pay their last respects until midnight.

The funeral service for Etin will be held tomorrow at the St Thomas’ Cathedral here before burial at the Heroes Grave.

Etin began his service in the force as a Constable on Feb 27, 1963, in Battalion 14 of the Police Field Force (PPH) at Temudok Camp, Sri Aman.

In 1971, he was transferred to Battalion 18 PPH in Miri, where he served until his retirement on December 31, 1995. He was promoted to Lieutenant Corporal on Jan 1, 1985, and later to Corporal on Jan 1, 1991.

His most celebrated act of bravery occurred on April 29, 1972. Stationed at Battalion 18 PPH Miri Camp, Corporal Etin, then a Constable, was part of an escort team for a Public Works Department (JKR) lorry carrying explosives for rock breaking.

While navigating the dense forest road from Mile 30 to Mile 43 at Ulu Oya Road, Mukah, they were ambushed by communist terrorists.

During the ensuing gunfight, Etin and Cpl Si Ngalinuh Bala bravely charged into the enemy’s position, with Etin successfully neutralising one of the attackers.

For his extraordinary valor, Etin was awarded the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa medal by the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 6, 1972.