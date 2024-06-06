Vendor system to supply water to squatter areas, says Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): The Sabah State Water Department (JANS) will introduce a vendor system to supply water to the squatter areas, as an immediate action to stabilise the water supply in the city centre.

State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said this was decided by the State Cabinet recently.

“The Sabah Public Works Ministry would like to inform that the initiative to fully stabilise the water supply, especially in the Kota Kinabalu area is being actively implemented and the overall water supply in the Kota Kinabalu District has been successfully stabilised since the third quarter of 2023.

“However, water supply disruptions are sometimes unavoidable due to maintenance work at the water treatment plants (LRA) and also the distribution system whether scheduled or emergency.

“At the same time, JANS is also dealing with water supply disruptions due to illegal pipe connections by squatters, which sometimes results in water supply disruptions to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and its surroundings,” Shahelmey said in a statement on Thursday.

However, he said this problem has been and will continue to be addressed, particularly through enforcement actions.

“As an immediate action, JANS will introduce a vendor system in the near future to supply water to squatter areas, in line with the recent decision of the State Cabinet.

“This initiative will enable control and monitoring of water, use by residents in the areas concerned. The initiative to stabilise the water supply in the Kota Kinabalu area also includes increasing the water supply capacity from the Telibong 2 Phase 2 water treatment plant by 15 to 20 MLD per day.

“This has had a significant impact on the water supply in the northern area of ​​Kota Kinabalu. The completed LRA has a capacity of 80 MLD and will fully supply the capacity in the Kota Kinabalu area as soon as the pipeline along the Pan Borneo Highway Work Package 8 is completed early next year,” he added.

Shahelmey also said the Sabah Public Works Ministry together with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and the Ministry of Economy are in the final process of finalising the method of implementing projects for the Sabah water supply system under the RM300 million allocation package which is expected to start this year.

According to him, the scopes under this project are to reduce supply disruptions, stabilise water pressure, solve connection problems that do not follow regulations, upgrade and repair pump assets and increase the capacity of water treatment plants in Kota Kinabalu district.

The scope of this project also involves the districts of Papar, Keningau, Lahad Datu and Tawau.