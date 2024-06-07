Abd Karim slams Tiong over ‘embarrassing’ Malaysia My Second Home debacle

KUCHING (June 7): Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has lashed out at federal Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing over the handling of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

According to Abdul Karim, the federal ministry’s move to stop all licensed agents handling MM2H applications, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, has adversely affected the programme’s progress.

“Embarrassing, you can quote me. Embarrassing. I know presently still your rights. But you must understand, Sabah and Sarawak have rights also. As far as the tourism industry is concerned, it should be a state right, but we are willing to share it.

“We understand that Sabah wants to launch Sabah Malaysia My Second Home on June 1st, but unfortunately, on May 27th, the Motac tourism minister, who comes from Sarawak, has roughly instructed all agencies handling My Second Home that renewals will not be possible, will not be renewed, or permits for extensions will not be granted.

“And this has affected Sabah and Sarawak because we have our own conditions for our Malaysia My Second Home programme which is slightly different from West Malaysia,” he said today when commenting on Motac’s directive to all licensed agents handling MM2H applications to cease operations.

He opined that as a Sarawakian, Tiong should know that any pertinent matters related to Sabah and Sarawak needs to be discussed with both states.

He said although tourism comes under the federal list, it does not mean the ministry has full rights to implement its policies.

He reminded Tiong that there are limitations as it is bound by Sarawak’s autonomy in immigration, adding that tourism matters were being discussed to be placed under the concurrent list during the recent Malaysia Agreement (MA63) meeting.

“Our immigration autonomy terms are under us. So, if it’s not being continued or if they are considering making their own policy, make it for Peninsular Malaysia. Don’t disturb Sabah-Sarawak.

“Moreover, two weeks, three weeks ago, we just had the MA63 meeting, and in that meeting, tourism was already formulated to be placed under the concurrent list, not under the federal list,” he said, adding the residual list comes under state rights.

According to him, in 1992, the federal government enacted legislation to put tourism under the federal list.

“But the condition is, if you want to put it in either the state list or federal list, the affected state must be informed about the impact of that law. But we were not informed.

“They just bulldozed through, that’s what has been happening all this while, and that’s the reason why we have been fighting for our rights to be restored, since 1963.

“That’s why we always want discussions, various discussions regarding the PDA or Petroleum Development Act, Territorial Act. Oil rights and including tourism,” he explained.

Noting the adverse impact to the Sabah-MM2H programme, Abdul Karim called on Motac to engage with all government relevant agencies and the state to ensure any policies implemented will not affect the progress of the MM2H programme.

He noted Motac has been reluctant to consider Sarawak’s request to exempt it from the recent policy change regarding the renewal of agents’ licences.

“And now MM2H is another issue. I feel it should be discussed together, not just Motac having full authority to say this, say that. States Sabah Sarawak just follow? No. I’m very, very disappointed.

“Well, we will discuss further. This is an issue between the central government and the state government. In a federal system. Issues like this where there is a clash, should be discussed nicely. Not one party is bulldozing the right.

“This is what I noticed. Motac has been bulldozing it, saying this can’t be done, that can’t be done. I just chaired my meeting, because when I chaired MM2H every month, and bear in mind Sarawak has autonomy,” he said.

Abdul Karim stressed while Sarawak has immigration rights, the state does “not want to rock the boat”.

He called on the federal government through Motac to be considerate of the policies Sarawak has been implementing.

“All those policies under MM2H are all being endorsed by our state Cabinet. All those policies, terms, I brought them to the Cabinet first for approval, and here comes a federal minister who just boots the thing out away, are you too big?” he added.

Yesterday, Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said Motac had derailed the Sabah-MM2H programme, which was to be launched on June 1.

She said Motac had in a circular on May 31 stated no one is allowed to process new applications for the Sabah-MM2H programme until further notice.