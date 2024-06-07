Activist calls for transparent results from S’wak govt’s study tours abroad

KUCHING (June 7): The state government has been called on to communicate transparent results from its recent study tours overseas.

Social activist Voon Shiak Ni opined the lack of transparency on the results of such trips has led to significant criticism and scepticism among Sarawakians.

“One primary criticism is the apparent lack of clear purpose and accountability for these visits. The objectives of these study tours are often not communicated effectively to the public, leading to a perception of them being unnecessary.

“Moreover, there is no structured study made public and a glaring absence of an oversight mechanism to evaluate their effectiveness. This opacity breeds mistrust and scepticism among the taxpayers who fund these trips,” she said in a statement today.

Voon pointed out that having delegations comprising personnel from diverse fields suggested a lack of focus and specific objectives.

She opined that the inclusion of individuals who may not have direct relevance to the subject matter of the visit also diluted the potential impact and benefits that could be derived from a more targeted and specialised delegation.

According to her, the financial burden of these tours was another point of contention given the global trend of shifting towards a remote approach to save costs and increase efficiency.

“State government’s insistence on sending large entourages of VIPs on business-class travel with luxurious accommodations seems outdated and wasteful.

“Social media comments frequently describe these tours as lavish guided vacations rather than serious, productivity-boosting initiatives,” she said.

She added the high costs involved were hard to justify when tangible benefits remained elusive.

She suggested the delegations could have opted for online meetings and virtual conferences.

Voon called for a significant overhaul in how these tours are planned, communicated, and evaluated.

“Imagine a scenario where our officials return not just with souvenirs and selfies but with actual, actionable insights that can transform our state’s policies and practices,” she said.