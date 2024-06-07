ADVERTORIAL: Maxis spreads Kaamatan joy with series of festive themed community engagements in Sabah

KUCHING (June 7): This Kaamatan season, Maxis celebrated the harvest festival in a big way with the communities of Sabah by weaving together a cultural celebration through music, a two-week long series of fun cultural village activities, and digital education and creative workshops.

“Kaamatan is such a major festival in Sabah and we’re happy to be able to play a positive role in connecting with all the communities we serve. Our harvest season celebrations were a delightful blend of fun, cultural appreciation, and not to mention learning too. We truly hope everyone involved had a joyful time celebrating and learning with Maxis,” said Maxis Head of Regional Sales Management for Sabah, Melvin Yap.

Festive Fun at KDCA village

The spirit of Kaamatan was captured at the Maxis and Hotlink booth at KDCA village from 18 to 31 May 2024. Festival visitors were treated to live performances by local artists such as Marsha Milan, Sumandax, Felix Agus, and more. Additionally, visitors were also engaged in interactive sessions with Kupi-Kupi FM announcers and participated in a variety of exciting mini-games including Tikam Guli and Lontar Gelang.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere was a special appearance by all the Unduk Ngadau finalists for the year, an annual state-wide beauty pageant held during the Kaamatan festival. The competition was also live streamed on Maxis and Hotlink’s Facebook page.

Six lucky customers who signed up with Maxis or Hotlink latest 5G plans during the festival also walked away with lucky draw prizes such as 65-inch and 55-inch smart TV, karaoke system, robot vacuum, and other consumer appliances.

Celebrating culture through music

To help spread the festive cheer, Maxis also collaborated with talented East Malaysian artists to present two music videos that were a blend of fresh melodies and cultural exploration.

A heartwarming track, ‘Idola’ by KUPIKUPI FM Sabah, captures the innocent excitement of young love. The music video takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through a traditional Sabah village, nestled against the breathtaking backdrop of Mount Kinabalu, and features special guest appearances by past Unduk Ngadau winners.

‘Original Sabahan (remake)’ by Sumandax meanwhile, injects a vibrant pop twist into the classic song, celebrating the pride of being Sabahan. The music video showcases a unique choreography that complements the song’s high energy.

Empowering young minds

Last but not least, at SK Pomotodon, Kota Kinabalu, Maxis hosted a special event that engaged students in fun activities that aimed to empower the students and support their digital education.

Year 4 to Year 6 students participated in an English storytelling workshop, where they were given tips and skills to improve their English fluency and communication in an immersive way. The workshop is part of Maxis eKelas’ HIPMaX StoryFest roadshow, an annual English Language theatre and storytelling competition open to all Year 4 to Form 5 Malaysian students.

Recognising the importance of digital access for learning, Maxis also contributed 11 laptops as an additional resource for the school. The laptop will enable more students to access Maxis eKelas content, especially digital learning materials in Science, Mathematics, English, Bahasa Melayu and History as well as digital and soft skills related topics.