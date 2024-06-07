Awg Tengah leads S’wak delegation on technical study visit to British Columbia

KUCHING (July 7): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is leading a Sarawak delegation on a technical study visit to British Columbia, Canada, focusing on the mining industry.

The visit aims to benchmark Canada’s renowned sustainable mining practices, technological advancements, and robust regulatory frameworks, according to a release from his office.

The delegation includes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh, and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syed Aman Ghazali.

The release said the delegation visited Queen Elizabeth Park, a former quarry site which has been redeveloped into a green park for recreational and educational purposes.

“This rehabilitation initiative is part of the green lung in Vancouver that has created various opportunities that benefit the local community, as well as being a tourist attraction,” it added.

Other members in the delegation are State Attorney-General Datu Saferi Ali, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, Economic Planning Unit director Datu Lester Matthew, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Abdullah Julaihi.