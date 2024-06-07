Awg Tengah: Sarawak-owned tertiary institutions to link with Canadian university on mining-related programmes

KUCHING (June 7): Sarawak government-owned higher learning institutions will link with British Columbia University (BCU) in Vancouver, Canada, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier said BCU will provide mining-related certified courses and training programmes to Sarawakians as part of efforts to enhance its commitment to collaborate with BCU.

He pointed out that the success of Vancouver’s mining industry is a benchmark to empower the mining sector, which is one of the six key economic sectors under Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said this after leading a Sarawak delegation to visit the Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining (BRIMM), BCU yesterday.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on matters related to the mining industry in Canada.

The discussion with BRIMM representatives touched on key development aspects of a responsible mining industry, including training, talent development, and institutional framework.

“The visit underscores Sarawak’s commitment to develop further the mining sector in a sustainable and responsible manner to accelerate socioeconomic development in line with PCDS 2030,” said Awang Tengah.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, State Attorney general Datu Saferi Ali, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, Economic Planning Unit director Datu Lester Matthew, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Abdullah Julaihi.