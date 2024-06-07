Bukit Assek rep allocates RM175,000 to upgrade Sibu Rejang Esplanade facilities

SIBU (June 7): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has allocated RM175,000 from his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund to upgrade the facilities at Sibu Rejang Esplanade here.

He added that further discussions with the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will deliberate on which facilities are to be upgraded.

“The esplanade is under SMC’s jurisdiction. There will be some proposals that I will bring to them.

“This year, I have allocated RM175,000 in RTP funds for the esplanade’s upgrading to accommodate more stalls. With better facilities, we can organise more youth activities.

“And if RM175,000 is not enough budget, another project will come as the second phase of the upgrading,” said Chieng to reporters after officiating ‘The Stage 5.0’ event at Sibu Rejang Esplanade Park here recently.

There are 25 creative food stalls participating during the event, he said.

“We encourage the youth to join and set up food stalls or sell homemade products and so on.

“My main objective is to promote entrepreneurship among the youth, especially to attract more crowds here.

When asked if there were plans to convert the esplanade into a youth park, Chieng said it depends on what attracts visitors to the location.

“We need to look at what are the main elements that attract visitors, especially young people to visit Sibu Rejang Esplanade. That’s why the park features a stage as I hope to transform the venue into a youth gathering spot,” he explained.

‘The Stage 5.0’ is ongoing from 5pm to 11pm until June 9 at Sibu Rejang Esplanade Park here.