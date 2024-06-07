Cops nab duo in connection with Bintawa vehicle theft case

KUCHING (June 7): Police have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a vehicle theft case in Bintawa on May 17.

Kuching police deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspects, aged 23 and 29, were arrested in Samariang by the district’s Counter Aggressive Team on Wednesday.

“The arrests were carried out based on information that we gathered,” Merbin said in a statement today.

He said police also seized a four-wheel drive vehicle, an air pistol, and various tools believed to have been used by the suspects to carry out the theft.

Investigation on the suspects showed that they have at least four previous records for drugs and other criminal offences.

“Both suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine or amphetamine,” said Merbin.

The two men are under remand until Monday for investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with any information regarding crimes in their area can call the nearest police station or the Kuching District police control centre on 082-244444.