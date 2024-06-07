DAP Stampin distributes vegetarian food, dumplings ahead of Dragon Boat Festival

KUCHING (June 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin has distributed vegetarian food and dumplings to the community in the Batu Kawah Old Bazaar here in conjunction with the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival to be celebrated on June 10.

“This activity, which we regularly hold on the first and 15th day of the lunar calendar, is our way of embracing and appreciating the religious beliefs of our Buddhist friends.

“To mark the Dragon Boat Festival, we distributed vegetarian dumplings to the public, sharing in the cultural traditions that are important to our community,” said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant Michael Kong in a statement yesterday.

Kong said their activities in Batu Kawah Old Bazaar are ‘a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and respect for the diverse religious and cultural backgrounds that make up our society’.

He said DAP believed in fostering a spirit of unity and understanding by actively participating in and supporting the various cultural practices and festivals celebrated by the local community.

“We are proud to contribute to the rich traditions that define our community and will continue to engage in initiatives that promote inclusivity and mutual respect.

“By sharing these cultural experiences, we strengthen the bonds that unite us and celebrate the diversity that enriches our lives,” he added.