Deputy Premier calls on younger generation to seek inspiration from bravery, sacrifices of Sarawak’s heroes

KUCHING (June 7): The younger generation should seek inspiration from the bravery and sacrifice of Sarawak’s heroes, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said although this is not currently a period of war, there are still many traits of a hero which could be emulated by the younger generation.

“We are faced with many challenges and this requires the right attitude, bravery, and teamwork,” Uggah told reporters after the committal service for Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam, Sarawak’s last surviving recipient of the nation’s highest gallantry award Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa, at the Heroes’ Grave here today.

He said the right attitude will further secure the state and nation’s future.

On Etin’s passing, Uggah said the Sarawak government thanked him for his services, which contributed to Sarawak and Malaysia’s peace and stability.

“His bravery and service have made our country safe where everyone here can enjoy the benefit of peace, economic prosperity, and harmony,” Uggah said.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said Etin’s passing was a great loss to the nation and police force.

“He has sacrificed a lot to the country, especially during the communist insurgency,” said Mancha.

He added that the whole funeral ceremony, which was accorded full police honours, went smoothly.

Among those present at the committal ceremony were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik.