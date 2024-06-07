Education enhancement programme sets out to elevate academic standards in Sarawak, says Sagah

SIBURAN (June 7): The introduction of the Sarawak Education Enhancement Programme (SEEP) is meant as a measure to elevate the academic standards in the state, says Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development made this comment in view of the subpar outcome of last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations in Sarawak, where the results had come out last month.

On the SEEP, the Tarat assemblyman described it as ‘a long-term plan to make Sarawak’s SPM results to be on par with the national average within five years’.

“We will be implementing this programme, a distinctive tuition initiative with a heightened focus on achieving commendable academic outcomes, from the students in Form 3 to Form 5 in all secondary schools in Sarawak.

“Commencing this year, we will diligently monitor its (SEEP’s) progress and assess its impact over the next five years,” he told reporters when met at the Education Fair and Talks in Dewan Rais of Kampung Sungai Du’uh, here today.

Sagah talked about the SEEP in his opening speech earlier, stating that the programme would involve concerted efforts by all parties including his ministry, Yayasan Sarawak, and the Education Department Sarawak.

“SEEP aims to get more students into Forms 4 and Form 5, get more students go to colleges, and prepare the graduates for future jobs, aligning with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he said.

Regarding the focus areas under his ministry, Sagah underscored the significance of the English language proficiency and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, affirming that these domains had been central to his ministry’s agenda since its establishment in 2017, with the initiatives commencing from the lower primary school level.

“In 2019, the Sarawak government took on the challenge from the federal government to become the first state in Malaysia to fully implement the teaching of science and mathematics in English through the Dual Language Programme (DLP).

“Now in its fifth year, the Sarawak government remains dedicated to this policy,” he stressed.

Sagah also emphasised English, with its standing as the international language for business and science, as a medium that could provide students with greater access to STEM resources and enable broader international collaboration; thereby, ‘sharpening their competitive edge’.

On the Education Fair and Talks programme, Sagah said it involved the participation of 17 agencies and IPTs, notably highlighting the involvement of the Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School (YSISS).

“YSISS is fully owned by the Sarawak government through Yayasan Sarawak, and it follows the Cambridge syllabus,” he added.

In encouraging Primary 5 and 6 students to always aspire for excellence, Sagah called for consideration of enrolment into these prestigious state-owned international schools.

“Currently, there are two operational YSISS campuses in Sarawak: one in Petra Jaya, Kuching that has been running since 2022, and another at Semenggok Batu 13 of Jalan Kuching-Serian, which welcomed its first Year 7 (Form 1) students in April 2024.

“Additionally, three more schools are being planned within the next five years: for Sibu, Miri and Bintulu,” he said.

Also present were Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin and the deputy permanent secretary for Sagah’s ministry, Anielia Siam.