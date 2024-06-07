Embrace digital transformation, Temenggong Lau tells educators

SIBU (June 7): Educators ought to prepare themselves for digital transformation in education, said Chinese paramount leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

With Google’s recent announcement to invest and establish its first data centre and Google Cloud region in Malaysia, Lau said this will provide job opportunities in various industries in the country, and will support more than RM15.04 billion in positive economic impact.

“We anticipate this investment to further promote teachers’ digital literacy skills, educational training and career development that will assist the country towards developing a strong talent ecosystem,” he said in his speech at SJK(C) Tung Hua Teachers’ Day celebration here recently.

Lau, who is also the chairman of the school’s board of directors, opined that Google’s latest investment will greatly advance Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030, outlining the country’s prospective path for industrial transformation.

Adding on, he said the Malaysia Cloud Region, will join other regions currently operating globally to meet the growing demand for cloud services.

Lau said the school board of directors will take proactive roles in meeting the school’s needs, in terms of providing essential educational technology equipment.

“Others include the continuation on improvement of the information system, keeping pace with the times, improving the effectiveness and quality of education and teaching, and making contributions to the digital transformation in education.”

Citing the theme of the school’s Teachers’ Day celebration – `Smart Digital Teachers, Prosperous National Vision,’ Lau said the theme was chosen in alignment with the country’s vision in advancing digital transformation in education.

Lau also welcomed the state government’s move for secondary schools in Sarawak to teach Mathematics and Science subjects using English as the medium of instruction beginning 2026.