Hannah Yeoh moots raising retirement age of judges to ‘at least 75’ to not waste talent, resources

KUALA LUMPUR (June 7): Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has proposed that the retirement age of judges be raised to at least 75 years.

Yeoh said judges often took a long time to be elevated to the Federal Court and would typically have to retire soon after reaching the apex court, calling it a waste of talent and resources.

“For a start, (and this is my personal opinion), certain professions should not be retiring at 60 or 65.

“Their minds are still very sharp, very experienced and wise. I feel they should be serving on the Bench till at least 75,” she said in a Facebook post.

The youth and sports minister recalled a dinner hosted by the Inns Of Court Malaysia to celebrate the retirement of Federal Court judge Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan, and said it was bittersweet for such a brilliant legal mind to be retiring early.

She pointed out that Lim had then led the three-member Court of Appeal bench that unanimously quashed the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s development order to develop Taman Rimba Kiara, which is in the Segambut constituency.

“And today, we have so many good judges in their 60s who can still contribute to the Malaysian judiciary for many many years to come,” Yeoh said.

Under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution, a judge of the Federal Court shall hold office until they attain the age of 66 years or such later time, not later than six months after they attain that age, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may approve.

This means any proposed constitutional amendment to the existing retirement age must be first table in Parliament and obtain a two-third majority before it can take effect.

Previously, the Malaysian Bar had called for judges in Malaysia to be raised to 70, noting that some countries have proposed for the retirement age to be increased to 75 or even 80 years old.

In reply, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said judges have not discussed this matter collectively but added there was no harm in exploring the matter. — Malay Mail