Hold activities to attract more youths to join, Sarawak scout movement told

KUCHING (June 7): The Sarawak scout movement has been encouraged to carry out more activities to attract more youths to join, said Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

The Advisor in the office of Sarawak Premier (on Food Industry, Commodity and Rural Regional Development) said this is to prepare the youths for the future via training in various skills.

Mawan, who is Pakan assemblyman, also noted that more funds are still needed to upgrade some of the facilities required for the scout training, thus he announced a grant of RM25,000 to the Scouts Association of Malaysia (SAM) Sarawak Branch during a luncheon yesterday.

The cheque was received by SAM Sarawak Branch chairman Peter Chai, and would be used to upgrade SAM Sarawak Branch headquarters facilities at Jalan Batu Lintang here, which was destroyed in a fire in Feb this year.

Also present at the luncheon were Sarawak Scout Council (SSC) vice-president Jumaat Ibrahim, Sarawak Scout Chief Commissioner Capt Zainuddin Hamdan, his deputy John Lim, SSC Scout Property Development committee chairman Arthur Lee, and SSC executive secretary Zasran Abdullah.