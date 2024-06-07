JKR asked to change Pan Borneo Highway project contractor

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) has been urged to take intervention action including changing the contractor who was late in completing the Sindumin-Kampung Melalia stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said the stretch in the WP01 phase of the project was not completed according to schedule.

He said the highway construction project started on 3 December 2019 with a construction cost of RM483 million and should be completed within 24 months, which was on 3 December 2021.

He said until today, the construction had only reached 74 percent and the appointed contractor is requesting an extension of time (EoT).

According to him, the contractor involved has applied EoT four times, the first for 70 days, the second 220 days, the third 730 days and the fourth 267 days, and then reviewed to be completed on 12 June 2025.

“We see a lot of delays here and am asking JKR and consultants to intervene to solve this problem.

“If JKR’s evaluation is based on past performance, then this contractor has requested four EoT, which shows that this contractor’s ability to complete this project is unsatisfactory.

“On behalf of the people of Sipitang, I do not want the construction phase of the Pan Borneo Highway WP01 phase be delayed any longer.

“If it is necessary, change the appointed contractor or let the highway construction phase be rescued by another contractor so that it is completed according to schedule.

“I have no problem with the contractor but I am concerned about the residents of Sipitang who are the daily users of this route,” he said near Sipitang today.

Earlier, Dr Yusof along with Sipitang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Matbali Musah and Sipitang District Officer Ak Raimy Pengiran Abdul Rahman were given a briefing on the Pan Borneo Highway Construction Phase WP01 encompassing a distance of 28.3 kilometers between Sindumin to Kampung Melalia which was delivered by a representative of JKR Sabah, Suhaibun Matusin in the Sipitang District Office meeting room.

According to him, he and Matbali are concerned about the construction phase of the Pan Borneo Highway because it is important to the residents of Sipitang district and this route is a continuation of the completed Pan Borneo Highway from Sarawak.

He said the construction phase of Pan Borneo Highway WP01 received complaints from users because it was carried out unprofessionally and completed late.

He said that user safety factors were not given priority during the construction phase, including direction signs were not placed, especially on routes with detours that caused road accidents and users wrongly entering routes, especially drivers from Brunei, Sarawak and other regions.

“The detour route is also not well maintained with potholed roads, stagnant rainwater due to lack of ditches and uneven roads that endanger users.

“Currently it can be seen that the number of machinery and workers along the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway is insufficient and for the relocation of electricity poles, water pipes and optical telecommunication facilities, there are still areas that have not been implemented,” he said.

Dr Yusof said that the junction road into the village area and residents’ houses along the Pan Borneo Highway WP01 is also not well maintained.