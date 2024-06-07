Kenyalang Gold Card records 290,462 holders to date, says Fatimah

SERIAN (June 7): A total of 290,462 Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) holders have been recorded throughout Sarawak between 2020 and May 31 this year, says Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Of that total number, she said 20,462 are from the Serian Division.

“The numbers may have been higher if we include the number of KGC that have yet to be claimed, but so far, we have recorded 290,462 card holders.

“Among all the initiatives done by the state government, most have already known of KGC. Even the folks from the rural areas know about this initiative.

“With such encouraging response, we are also seeking for more private companies and corporate bodies to become our strategic partners so that more KGC holders can receive discounts for items or services rendered,” she said when met by reporters after presenting the KGC plaque to PMG Pharmacy Serian here today.

Meanwhile, she said elderly people under the B40 and M40 groups would each receive yearly aid amounting to RM500 starting July 1, under the Senior Citizen Health Benefit (SCHB).

Prior to implementation, she said her ministry would work with private clinics, which would become the panel clinics under the SCHB.

She said those wishing to receive the aid must first apply for it.

“The applicant must be a Malaysian who is a holder of a ‘K’ status identity card, aged 60 and above, monthly household income of RM7,000 and below, and do not receive any other fundings from other agencies.

“For a start, we offer this for the elderly people under the B40 and M40 groups. Those eligible can go to any of the panel clinics, receive their treatment, and their bills will be deducted from the RM500 aid.

“If they have exhausted the RM500, then they have to pay for the treatment themselves, until next year’s allocation,” she added.