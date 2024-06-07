Kuching Love Book Association to hold blood drive

KUCHING (June 7): Kuching Love Book Association will hold its 12th blood donation campaign on Sunday from 9am to 2pm at Emart Batu Kawa.

It is in response to insufficient blood stock at the Sarawak General Hospital blood bank.

The first 80 successful donors will receive a goodie bag containing a reusable bag, T-shirt, stress ball, 5kg of white rice, Milo, coffee, milk, and biscuits.

To mark ‘World Blood Donor Day’ on June 14, each successful donor will also receive a certificate.

Association founder and chairperson May Loo Hun Ing called on people from all walks of life to join the campaign.

She said blood from one donor can save three lives.

Anyone aged 18 and above weighing at least 45kg can donate blood, while those aged 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

Those interested in donating must ensure they have at least five hours of sleep, eaten breakfast, and refrained from alcoholic beverages for eight hours the night before.

“Thank you to the support unit, Blood Bank Sarawak General Hospital and Malaysian Red Crescent, Kuching Branch.

“We are very grateful to Emart Batu Kawa for providing the blood donation venue,” said Loo.

Sponsors for the blood drive are 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta, Supreme Consolidated Resources Sdn Bhd, Everrise Departmental Store Sdn Bhd, and Wecare Bakery.