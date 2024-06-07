Lau: Community leaders should be appointed based on quality, willingness to serve

SIBU (June 7): The appointment of Chinese community leaders here should be based on quality and willingness to serve, suggested Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association chairman noted there has been much ‘political involvement’ in such appointments in recent years.

In this regard, he stressed that the commitment of individuals towards serving the people is what matters more.

“I think that the appointment of community leaders in Sibu involves too much politics. Every political party or YB (elected representative) wants to appoint their ‘own people’ to support the party.

“We want to have high-quality community leaders rather than appointing those who are close to you.

“I think it is very important to appoint those who are willing and committed to serve as community leaders. We receive a small allowance, but we don’t look at it because we have the heart to serve others.”

Lau told reporters this when asked to clarify his suggestions for the newly-minted Sibu Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman.

Additionally, Lau led the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association members for a courtesy call to Abang Mohamad today.

“That is what makes a good community leader. I hope all the YBs will take this into consideration when appointing community leaders. Otherwise, everything will be ‘kelam-kabut’ (chaotic and messy) if we appoint those ‘second grade’ community leaders who we do not want.

“I think this is also what the community wants,” he added.

He opined the people want those who can serve efficiently and assist them in their plight as community leaders.

“This is the purpose of the government’s appointment of community leaders – because we are part of the government.

“We have to do our job to ensure the government, at all levels, is looking after the people’s interest,” he said.

Lau recalled there was no such problem several years ago.

“We are now facing this kind of problem. I hope it can be resolved and that all the YBs will work together on it. Of course, you can take your party into consideration but it cannot be fully-based on party line.

“We should appoint those who are good and willing to serve even if they don’t belong to any party. Although community leaders are recommended by the YBs, they don’t belong to any political party.

“We (community leaders) are under the government and we don’t belong to any political party. We serve the people, regardless of your political affiliation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Mohamad commended Lau’s proposal towards resolving the issue.

“What Temenggong Dato (Lau) suggested just now, I think it is good… we have to sit together and ask him (Lau), as the head of Chinese community leaders, and Pemanca (Datuk Jason Tai) to provide guidance.

“Afterwards, if it involves them, we sit together with the YBs to discuss if (the matter) can be compromised immediately, as advised by Temenggong Dato and Pemanca Datuk and it will not be forwarded to SS (State Secretary) or administration unit (under Premier’s Office).

“Then, it will not take a longer time to fill up vacancies for KMKK (community leaders).”