Malaysia, China agree to deepen National Security Framework proposal

PUTRAJAYA (June 7): Malaysia and China have expressed agreement to deepen the proposed National Security Framework scientifically which is expected benefit both countries as well as the region and the world, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said it was one of the high-impact results obtained through the Fifth Meeting of the Malaysia – People’s Republic of China Joint Working Group on Combating Transnational Crime (5th JWG) yesterday (June 6) in China, which was chaired by him and Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong.

He said both countries also expressed their commitment to explore and lead the cooperation of Asean + China + Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the fields of security, economy and social in accordance with the three main pillars of Asean.

“Also signed was the extension of the Agreement for Cooperation in Combating Transnational Crime between Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China which is in effect until 2034,” he said in a statement today in conjunction with the 5th JWG.

The agreement is a master document that lists more than 15 areas of cooperation between the two countries such as the prevention of terrorist activities and extremism, illegal gambling, cyber crime, human trafficking and illicit substances and crimes on the environment.

Besides, he said the two countries also agreed to immediately finalise a number of new agreement and cooperation documents between the two countries on immigration and extradition matters.

“The 5th JWG meeting also acknowledged the existing close cooperation between the enforcement agencies of the two countries and pledged to increase it to a more intensive level in line with the comprehensive and strategic relationship status of Malaysia – the People’s Republic of China.

“This includes information sharing, capacity building and the exchange of officer placements,” he said.

The 5th JWG is a discussion mechanism under the umbrella of the Agreement for Cooperation in Combating Transnational Crime between Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China signed in 2012.

The annual meeting is a manifestation of Malaysia’s close relationship with the People’s Republic of China in the context of public security and order.

Saifuddin Nasution is currently on a working visit to China from June 5 to 10. – Bernama